Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Bring Clashing Colors & Patterns to Life at Dentist Office

In the early hours of the morning on Aug. 24, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York for a dentist appointment.

Both parties were dressed in oversized and colorful streetwear and eye-catching footwear.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky go to the dentist in New York City on Aug. 24, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Post-pregnancy, the “Don’t Stop The Music” songstress has preferred more relaxed silhouettes with pops of color. In that same vein, Rihanna wore an oversized blue, yellow, and white jersey with short sleeves which she paired with green and black checkered trousers with a similarly breezy fit.

The Barbadian singer carried a neon green snakeskin purse on her arm fitted with bamboo handles and went undercover in rectangular white shades. When it came down to accessorizing, the “Fenty Beauty” mogul went big, taking a maximalist approach to her jewelry with layered gold chains, watches, and bracelets.

A fashionable trip to the dentists’ office required the perfect shoes. Swapping styles with Rocky, Rihanna wore Gucci x Adidas clogs studded in gold near the sole with a white Adidas logo very visible on the top of each shoe. Fitted with chunky wooden heels and an open back, the style is comfy and easy to slip on and off for those on-the-go moments.

In a similar fashion, Rocky wore a white Y/Project tee with a detached collar featuring the designer brand’s logo in black. The “Praise The Lord” rapper donned Gucci denim with a slouchy fit which he wore with a shiny gold and diamond chain and a statement ring. The Harlem native supported his city, repping a Yankees cap in blue and white. For footwear, the “Babushka Boy” spares no expense, taking part in the “dad sneaker” trend in chunky blue and white lace-ups. A certified sneaker fanatic, the rapper can usually be found in some of the hottest styles.

