Rihanna Revisits 2007 Style In Sheer LBD Dress With Side Swept Bangs & Pointy Pumps for ASAP Rocky’s Birthday Party

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted out in Los Angeles on October 2, 2022.

It was an all-black affair for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. The superstar duo was a classy coordinated couple while celebrating Rocky’s 34th birthday in Los Angeles on Oct. 2.

Rihanna put together the perfect date night look for the occasion. The Fenty founder and newly announced Super Bowl LVII performer stepped out in a semi-sheer LBD. The one-shoulder dress had zipper detailing on the midsection, a thigh-high slit and subtle ruched accents on the side.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen in Los Angeles on October 2, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Rihanna celebrates ASAP Rocky’s birthday at a private dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

For glam, the “Work” singer went with shimmery, metallic eyeshadow and a shiny, satin lip. Rihanna channeled her 2007 self by styling her shoulder-length hair straight and sweeping side bangs that fell to cover one of her expertly made-up eyes. Sticking to a minimal vibe, she accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a gold choker necklace.

Rocky was sharply suited for the festivities. The “D.M.B” rapper wore a black pinstripe suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie. He also added dark square sunglasses and a chunky blinged-out ring. Completing Rocky’s look was a pair of black leather loafers.

Rihanna leaves ASAP Rocky’s birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When it came down to shoes, Rihanna complemented her dress with black pointed-toe pumps from the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration. The silhouette had a triangular pointed-toe with gold lace-up straps and sat atop a small pyramid heel.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen leaving his birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 2, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

