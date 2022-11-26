Rihanna Marries Romance & Sensual Glamour in Red Cutout Dress & Barely-There Heels With ASAP Rocky at Beenie Man Concert in Barbados

Rihanna stepped out in style recently for the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Looking ravishing in red, the new mom came through in a cutout embellished ruched stretch-crepe mini dress designed by Magda Butyrm. The luxury designer is all about romanticism and modernity, which aligns with Rihanna’s style philosophy.

The “Diamonds” singer coordinated the dress with a Gucci by Tom Ford Beaded Logo Chain Clutch and a 14K Citrine Stone Gold Necklace from Vintage by Misty. The beauty maven wore long boho-inspired box braids with colorful accessories, and a simple makeup look complete with a popping red lipstick.

For heels, she leaned into Giuseppe Zanotti’s Earthshine Plexy 105 mm mules. The 4-inch stiletto heel’s best feature is the transparent panel detail. Last September, the Italian brand debuted the spring 2022 Zanotti Re-Loaded Collection during Milan Fashion Week. With this style, the goal was to highlight the elegance of the geometric toe, a slender heel and Helmut Newton’s images. More importantly, the silhouette screams seductive, which oozes the Savage x Fenty founder’s essence.

Beanie Man was thrilled to see Rihanna. He captioned a group photo on Saturday with her and A$AP Rocky, “Big ups to everyone who turned out last night. Show was incredible. Yuh done know my thing, fractured foot and all mi aguh work fi mi fans dem. Love and light to @badgalriri @asaprocky. Great vibes all the time.”

There’s no denying that Rihanna will go down as one of the best-dressed celebrities in history. Her 2015 Met Gala dress designed by Guo Pei was so groundbreaking that it is now on exhibit at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) Museum of Fashion + Film. She’s also no stranger to a shoe collaboration, given she’s worked with huge brands like Manolo Blahnik, Amina Muaddi and Puma.

