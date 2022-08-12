Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions.

Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out for dinner in New York City on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna spotted in New York City on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized button-down shirt. The staple top had baggy sleeves with metal accents near the cuffs. To amp up her look, the Barbadian billionaire and Fenty founder accessorized with gold necklaces and several chunky midi rings. For glam, the “Work” singer clipped some of her hair up, which created to two ponytails and left the back out. Rihanna kept her makeup subtle but opted for a glossy neutral pout.

Related Khloe Kardashian Gives the Little Black Dress a Twist in Balenciaga Bodycon Tubular Ruched Style With Ankle Booties Britney Spears Revives Her Y2K Denim Shorts With Versatile Sneakers for Dance Routine Bia Brings Edgy Biker Babe Energy In Moto Jacket & Electric Blue Heels at Stas x Booby Tape Launch Party

Rocky pulled out a larger-than-life outfit that combined bold and eclectic pieces. The “D.M.B” rapper stepped out in a Monster Energy Pro Circuit training top and Balenciaga’s baggy raver jeans, which were held up by a colorful belt. He also added reflective sunglasses and diamond stud earrings. Rocky rounded out his look with chunky black and white sneakers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted out for dinner in New York City on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Rihanna put a refined, but eye-catching element on her ensemble with wrap-around pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style featured a sharp pointed-toe, wraparound ankle strap and was set on a curved heel.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

Rihanna heads out for dinner in New York City on August 11, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: Click to discover Rihanna’s wildest shoe moments in the gallery.

Add an eye-catching highlight to your look with wrap around pointed-toe pumps.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Haline Pump, $40.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Call It Spring Veronique Pointed Toe Ankle Tie Pump, $40 (was $50).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Aldo Salerno Pointed Toe Pump, $70 (was $98).