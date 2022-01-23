Rihanna Brings Sporty Glam to Date Night in Red Puffer, Jersey & Amina Muaddi Crystal Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rihanna’s penchant for mixing unexpected pieces remains unmatched, which she proved on a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York City.

While in Manhattan for dinner, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out with Rocky in a red Balenciaga puffer coat. The winter-ready number was layered over a printed blue, black and red jersey minidress, and given a toasty spin with matching blue Miu Miu gloves. Rihanna’s look was complete with an embroidered black R13 baseball cap, giving her ensemble a distinctly sporty vibe.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to a dinner date in New York City on January 22, 2022. CREDIT: Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Rihanna added a dose of formal glamour with Amina Muaddi sandals. The Grammy Award-winning singer’s $1,380 Giorgia style featured slick black patent leather uppers, as well as thin glossy toe straps and counters. The pair’s boldest statement came from a strap composed of dazzling crystals, which wrapped around the singer’s ankles and was cinched with a crystal buckle. Rihanna’s sandals, which elevated her look from casual to instantly glam, also gained a daring edge from 4.3-inch stiletto heels.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to a dinner date in New York City on January 22, 2022. CREDIT: Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Rihanna’s Amina Muaddi sandals. CREDIT: Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com

Amina Muaddi’s Giorgio sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to a dinner date in New York City on January 22, 2022. CREDIT: Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold—or heel too high. The “We Found Love” singer has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, from sky-high heels to chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

However, she’s also known for wearing statement sneakers by New Balance, Nike and Puma. Aside from her repertoire of stylish shoes, Rihanna’s also found success in launching her own Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty labels in the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, she’s served as a collaborator, campaign star and muse for top brands that including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

