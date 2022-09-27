Rihanna Delivers Chic Street Style in Oversized Bomber Jacket & Neon Adidas Samba Classics with Asap Rocky

Rihanna took a stroll alongside Asap Rocky early this morning in New York, in comfortable wears shortly after the “Diamonds” singer announced that she would be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Bundled up, Rihanna wore a black oversized shiny bomber jacket which she wore thrown overtop a loose graphic tee adorned with neon green, black, and white lettering and dollar bills. For bottoms, the R&B songstress donned baggy black slacks which she rolled up at the hem, showing off her impeccable sneaker game.

Rihanna out in New York with Asap Rocky (not pictured) early on Sept. 27, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The Fenty Beauty mogul cooly sported a black and white baseball cap, which covered up most of the superstars’ features. Rihanna carried chunky black sunglasses fitted with gold hardware and a quilted purple Chanel duffle style bag in the other, the “Ocean’s 8” actress embellishing her fingers with a plethora of silver rings for good measure.

Post-pregnancy, the “Don’t Stop The Music” songstress has preferred more relaxed silhouettes with unexpected pops of color.

Taking the neon hues down to her toes, Rihanna slipped on Adidas original Samba Classics in “Cloud White” with vibrant neon green laces, of which Rihanna most likely customized and interchanged rather than the original white string. The style is majority an off-white color with the sneaker brand’s signature black stripes on either side, the low top shoes accompanied by chunky rubber soles and reliable tread.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of spectacular shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her equally bold outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

