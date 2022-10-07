Kathy Hilton Looks Elegant with Gucci Blazer, Valentino Bag & Pointy Pumps at ‘Bling Empire’ Season 3 Premiere

Kathy Hilton attended the season 3 premiere of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” in West Hollywood, Calif. on Oct. 5. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star looked sharp in Gucci at the event.

Hilton wore a crystal-embellished Gucci blazer. The black velvet blazer was single-breasted and featured diamond bee-shaped accents and two external pocket details. Hilton wore a black satin shirt and paired it with black formal pants.

Kathy Hilton attends the season 3 premiere of Netflix’s “Bling Empire.” CREDIT: Getty Images for Gold House, Net

The mother of four accessorized with glistening diamond rings, and carried a crystal-embellished Valentino bag, adding more sparkle to her outfit. For glam, Hilton’s stuck with a classic make-up look. Glowy with black eyeliner and blushed cheeks. She wore her hair down with a side part.

For footwear, the actress stepped out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. This classic style stiletto returns every fall season and is a staple in so many celebrity wardrobes. The shoes are as versatile as they are durable and can be worn for any occasion.

Kathy Hilton attends the season 3 premiere of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” and attempts ‘Baby G’s Claw Machine.’ CREDIT: Getty Images for Gold House, Net

Diamonds, pearls and all things bling adorned the space of the Pendry for the season 3 “Bling Empire” premiere party. Christine Chiu, Gold House, and Benev gathered to bring together a night of celebration and fun. There were custom bling shoes being handcrafted by A.P.L., a Baby G’s Gucci claw machine, custom pillows, and more.

