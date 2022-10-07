Kathy Hilton Looks Elegant with Gucci Blazer, Valentino Bag & Pointy Pumps at ‘Bling Empire’ Season 3 Premiere

Kathy Hilton attended the season 3 premiere of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” in West Hollywood, Calif. on Oct. 5. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star looked sharp in Gucci at the event.
Hilton wore a crystal-embellished Gucci blazer. The black velvet blazer was single-breasted and featured diamond bee-shaped accents and two external pocket details. Hilton wore a black satin shirt and paired it with black formal pants.
The mother of four accessorized with glistening diamond rings, and carried a crystal-embellished Valentino bag, adding more sparkle to her outfit. For glam, Hilton’s stuck with a classic make-up look. Glowy with black eyeliner and blushed cheeks. She wore her hair down with a side part.
For footwear, the actress stepped out in a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. This classic style stiletto returns every fall season and is a staple in so many celebrity wardrobes. The shoes are as versatile as they are durable and can be worn for any occasion.
Diamonds, pearls and all things bling adorned the space of the Pendry for the season 3 “Bling Empire” premiere party. Christine Chiu, Gold House, and Benev gathered to bring together a night of celebration and fun. There were custom bling shoes being handcrafted by A.P.L., a Baby G’s Gucci claw machine, custom pillows, and more.
