Kathy Hilton Gets Cozy in Teddy Bear Coat & Black Shoes for Max Mara’s Aspen Pop-Up Launch

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton went back to Aspen, Colorado this week.

Hilton joined the holiday festivities at Hotel Jerome to celebrate Max Mara’s pop-up boutique launch. She shared an Instagram post bundled up in the signature Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat — a cozy yet luxurious seasonal staple designed by the brand in 2013.

Hilton described the boutique as a “must-see,” as it features Max Mara’s Teddy Holidays Collection. She captioned the post saying, “Thrilled to be in Aspen for some fun in the snow with my @MaxMara family.”

She accessorized with a double-breasted under-layering coat, a turtle-neck black sweater. Her hair was styled loose and with side-parted layers that fell against the coat’s lapel collar.

The midi-length coat features horizontal welt pockets and has been worn by celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Karlie Kloss. As a winter staple, the garments’ camel hue pairs beautifully with shoes and boots of all finishes and fabrics. It can elevate a casual look yet compliment an evening ensemble.

For footwear, Hilton paired her coat with comfy black shoes that matched her pants.

Hilton’s most recent red carpet appearances have all been very monochromatic as well. The FN cover star made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards fully outfitted in a Maison Valentino purple dress with cape sleeves, a sparkling Valentino hand clutch and a bold stone ring.

Kathy Hilton arrives to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

At BravoCon, the socialite also took to Valentino and wore a pink dress engulfed with rosettes from top to bottom and accessorized with a glistening pink and silver Valentino clutch. The Barbiecore glamour continued on with the 3D pastel-pink floral Oscar de la Renta dress and the velvet-pink point-toe heels she wore to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion.

