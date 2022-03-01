Renée Zellweger Is All Business in Pantsuit and Stilettos at ‘The Thing About Pam’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Renée Zellweger suited up on the red carpet at the premiere of her new NBC true crime series, “The Thing About Pam,” at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday night.

For the occasion, the Academy Award-winning actress wore a classic black suit. Featuring pleated trousers and a blazer with sharp satin lapels, the set was utterly sharp. However, Zellweger gave it a chic update by wearing it sans blouse. A glittering cocktail ring and updo completed her outfit.

Renee Zellweger attends the premiere of NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “Brokeback Mountain” star’s look was completed with equally sharp satin pumps. Her style featured slick pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels ranging from 3-4 inches in height. The pair gave her look a slick style and height boost, while also instantly streamlining her ensemble.

A closer look at Zellweger’s pumps. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Pumps like Zellweger’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Zellweger, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Renee Zellweger attends the premiere of NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For footwear, Zellweger often goes sharp and streamlined. The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress’ go-to red carpet shoe is often pointed-toe pumps in neutral and jewel tones, hailing from brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford and Balenciaga. She’s also been spotted in strappy sandals from Stuart Weitzman. When off-duty, Zellweger typically wears sneakers by The North Face, Adidas and Converse.

See more stars in sharp pumps in the gallery.

Elevate your next look with sharp pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher Sassie pumps, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Gemma pumps, $30