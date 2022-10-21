Regina Hall Straps Into Stiletto Sandals With Ruffled Midi Dress for San Diego International Film Festival ‘Night of Stars’ Tribute

Regina Hall looked stunning while arriving at the San Diego International Film Festival in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The annual event returned with its “Night of Stars” tribute, which honored Hall as well as, Andy Garcia, Lisa Ann Walter and Tony Hale.

Hall showed up and showed out on the red carpet, posing for photos in a black satin midi dress. The silhouette had slightly pointed shoulders, 3/4 sleeves and a ruffled hemline. The piece was also held together by a wide black leather belt.

Regina Hall arrives at the San Diego International Film Festival Night of The Stars Tribute at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Oct. 20, 2022 in La Jolla, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Best Man” star opted for minimal accessories but added a pop of color with a bold bright red matte lip. Hall parted her ombré tresses in the middle and styled them in loose beach waves.

Completing Hall’s look was a pair of black sandals. The shoe style laced tightly around the ankle and strappy crisscross accents on the instep. The heels also included a round outsole, and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

When it comes to footwear, Hall favors elegant and sharp styles. The NAACP Image Award-winning actress typically dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes sharp white sneakers and sleek printed boots.

