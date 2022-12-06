Regina Hall Goes Preppy-Chic in Plaid Suit & Strappy Sandals on ‘Kelly Clarkson’ With ‘Best Man’ Cast

Regina Hall joined her “Best Man” co-stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Melissa DeSousa on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” today. After more than two decades of the release of their hit 1999 film, the cast has reunited once again for a Peacock limited series titled, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” The new show will premiere on Dec. 22.

Hall was chicly dressed for her appearance. The award-winning actress wore a pink plaid suit. Her ensemble consisted of a 3/4 sleeve blazer jacket and matching flare-leg trousers. Hall complimented her outfit with a flowy black blouse.

(L-R) Regina Hall, Nia Long and Melissa DeSousa appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Hall went with soft glam and a matte pout. She styled her hair in a low ponytail and let a few strands of her bangs frame her face. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the “Scary Movie 2” star accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.

Completing Hall’s look was a pair of black sandals. The silhouette had a thin strap across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

(L-R) Regina Hall, Nia Long, Melissa DeSousa, Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

When it comes to footwear, Hall favors elegant and sharp styles. The NAACP Image Award winner typically dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes sharp white sneakers and sleek printed boots.

