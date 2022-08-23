Regina Hall Turns Heads in Green Sparkly Suit and Platform Sandals at Premiere

Regina Hall suited up for her latest premiere.

The actress hit the premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” on Monday night in LA. Hall stars in the new comedy movie, which comes to theaters on Sept. 2. To the event, Hall wore an emerald green suit. Her blazer, completely covered in deep green sequins, matched her high-waisted trousers perfectly. She added a black top under her jacket with a deep neckline. Hall completed her look with sparkly jewelry, including various rings and silver hoop earrings.

Hall at the ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ premiere in LA on Aug. 22. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Hall got a lift from her shoes. She wore black strappy sandals with a platform sole. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Brown and Hall at the ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ premiere in LA on Aug. 22. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Many of her costars, including Sterling K. Brown, joined Hall on the red carpet. Brown went with a monochromatic look consisting of white trousers, a jacket and a white tee paired with crisp white sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, Hall favors elegant and sharp styles. The NAACP Image Award-winning actress typically dons strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes sharp white sneakers and sleek printed boots.

