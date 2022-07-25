Rege-Jean Page Dresses Down White Blazer With T-Shirt & Sneakers at ‘Good Morning America’

Rege-Jean Page looked cool and casual during his recent press appearance.

The “Bridgerton” alum stepped out in NYC on Monday morning to appear on “Good Morning America.” On the morning show, Page talked about his new film, “The Gray Man.” The Netflix movie hit the streaming service over the weekend and stars Page, Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. While making his appearance, Page wore a black T-shirt with a casual white blazer jacket over top. The jacket featured black buttons. He added sage green pants to this outfit for a pop of color. Page accessorized his look with a silver necklace as well as a black watch.

Page leaving ‘Good Morning America’ on July 25. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

The British actor added a pair of white low-top leather sneakers to finish off his look. His pair featured white laces, uppers, soles. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker for many. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously fresh and on-trend every season.

A closer look at Page’s sneakers. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

While he dressed a little more on the casual side for “GMA,” Page certainly knows how to bring it on the red carpet as well. For the LA premiere of “The Gray Man,” he donned a dark navy suit with a thin white pocket square and a white Mandarin-collared shirt. He added a more casual touch to the formal suit with gray suede sneakers with white rubber soles.

