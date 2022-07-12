Reese Witherspoon Brings Neon to the Red Carpet in Bright Pink Dress and Golden Heels at ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese Witherspoon attended the premiere for “Where The Crawdads Sing” in glorious neon and a smart shoe.

The “Legally Blond” actress arrived to the premiere held at the Museum of Modern Arts on July 11 in New York City, looking sharp for the red carpet. Witherspoon is a producer of the novel-turned-movie, flagging the book in her book club as one of her all time favorites.

Reese Witherspoon at the “Where The Crawdads Sing” New York premiere. CREDIT: Theo Wargo / Staff

The actress and producer brought bold color to the red carpet, donning a scoop-neck neon pink dress from Emilia Wickstead. The piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a structured bodice. The skirt on the dress was long, hitting just below Witherspoon’s knees. The bright shade of pink was paired with lots of gold rings fitted with dainty gemstones of varying colors and shapes. Witherspoon also wore a silver wedding band and a chunky gold bracelet with an intricate design. The actress accented the pop of pink her dress with a bright pink lip, keeping the rest of her hair and makeup simple and clean.

Reese Witherspoon at the “Where The Crawdads Sing” New York premiere. CREDIT: Theo Wargo / Staff

Reese Witherspoon at the “Where The Crawdads Sing” New York premiere. CREDIT: Theo Wargo / Staff

Witherspoon added more gold to the mix, flattering her feet in golden strappy sandal heels from Aquazzura with a dainty slingback. Rather than criss-crossing over the top of the foot, the straps guide their way through the curves of the side of the actress’s feet, meeting just before the top of the toes. The sandal is simple but packs a punch, the unique curvy silhouette and sheen setting it apart from anything the star has set foot in before.

The actress is no stranger to adapting books into film, taking novels like “Gone Girl” and “A Wrinkle In Time” to the big screen. Witherspoon can be seen standing next to “Where The Crawdads Sing” lead Daisy Edgar Jones who plays Kya an abandoned girl living in the swamps of North Carolina.

