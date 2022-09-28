Reese Witherspoon Walks In Unicorn Louboutins & Midnight Blue Coat on the Set of ‘The Morning Show’

Reese Witherspoon had a colorful fashion moment while filming the Apple TV series “The Morning Show” in New York City.

The actress wore a long midnight blue coat, covering most of her outfit. Witherspoon completed the look with a light blue handbag and earring studs. As for footwear, she slipped into a pair of Licorne (french for Unicorn) stilettos by Christian Louboutin. The shoes are multicolored and metallic.

Reese Witherspoon was photographed on set filming the new season of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” in New York City. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

Witherspoon kept her golden locks down in a sleek style while her makeup was kept minimal with light eye makeup and a coral lip.

The 46-year-old producer stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrel in the drama series that looks at the modern workplace of an early morning news team.

Reese Witherspoon checks out a Kiosk Machine with Jennifer Aniston on it while on set filming “The Morning Show” in New York City. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews.com

When she’s not on set of the Emmy-winning series, Witherspoon focuses her efforts on her clothing brand Draper James. The company’s collections are based on the actress’ own southern style. The clothing line was founded in 2013 and named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon. The brand has three locations across the country located in Nashville, TN, Lexington, KY, and Houston, TX. Witherspoon also works with Kohl’s to allow her customers to shop in stores.

