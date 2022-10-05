Reese Witherspoon Pairs Violet Purple Dress with Lilac Slingback Louboutins on ‘The View’

Reese Witherspoon is seen on October 05, 2022 in New York City.

Reese Witherspoon was spotted in New York City this morning while leaving the “The View” studios with her newly published children’s book “Busy Betty.”

The award-winning actress stepped out in a violet purple dress that fell just below the knees. The long sleeve dress featured a thin belt detail and a scoop neckline. Accessories were kept to a minimum with gold hoop earrings and the actress’ wedding band. Witherspoon’s blonde waves were left down and her make-up was minimal with a pink lip and rosy blush.

Reese Witherspoon is seen on October 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

As seen in Witherspoon’s Instagram reel and other images of the book club founder arriving at “The View,” she added neutral tones to the outfit with a brown double-breasted coat and an almond Bottega Veneta Jodie bag.

For footwear, the NYT bestselling author went for Louboutin patent-leather slingback pumps. The shoes were pointed-toe and lilac purple, lighter than the dress. Her outfit also perfectly matched the colors on the cover of her children’s book.

Witherspoon has a collection of colorful shoes, including a pair of Licorne (French for Unicorn) and Louboutin stilettos. As seen within her clothing line Draper James, the entrepreneur is a fan of colorful and patterned garments as well. She is not one to shy away from neon, either. Overall, her everyday looks and clothing brand reflect her southern style and upbringing.

“Busy Betty,” was released on October 4 and is, “a story about a creative, curious, and an exuberant young girl who has big plans and an even bigger heart.”