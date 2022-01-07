Reese Witherspoon Makes Snow Angels in a Floral Puffer Jacket & Classic Winter Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share a fun video of herself playing in the snow while sporting a chic look.

Posting a clip set to the soundtrack of The B-52’s song “Private Idaho,” the award-winning actress can be seen skipping around and making snow angels. She cheekily captioned the post: “My kid said if you throw ice down the toilet, wear your shirt backwards and dance on the bed… it will snow. I think it worked!!”

From the head down, the 45-year-old “Legally Blonde” star showed off a vibrant yellow hat, a black down jacket featuring a colorful floral print, black pants and black snow boots. The puffer coat she’s wearing is from a collaboration between Eddie Bauer and The Great. The limited-edition style, which will set you back $280, features a removable hood and a StormRepel DWR finish that sheds moisture.

The stylish mom of three, who founded her own fashion brand Draper James, is quite active on social media and regularly shares photos and video clips from her life with her millions of fans on Instagram. On Christmas Eve, the “Big Little Lies” actress posted a bevy of sweet, festive family photos, which show her matching with one of her nieces.

