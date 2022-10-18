×
Reese Witherspoon Looks Effortlessly Chic in Brown Dress & Matching Louboutins at ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening

By Melody Rivera
Reese Witherspoon attended Netflix’s “From Scratch” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles yesterday. Witherspoon signed as a producer of the mini-series, which was based on the homonymous memoir chosen by the actress back in May 2019 for her book club, Reese’s Book Club. Zoe Saldaña, who stars in the show, was also on the event’s red carpet.

For the occasion, Witherspoon wore a brown midi dress with a mesh cutout dealing on top and thick shoulder straps. She accessorized with a gold set of rectangle hoops, bracelets, and earrings. To add a sparkling touch to the neutral look, the actress carried a crystal-embellished clutch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Reese Witherspoon attends Netflix's "From Scratch" Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon attends Netflix’s “From Scratch” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The award-winning actress paired the fitted dress with Christian Louboutin slingback pumps. The pointed-toe pumps featured a slingback strap and a 3 ½ inch heel. Witherspoon wore the style in the color cafe creme.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Bela Bajaria, Zoe Saldaña, Reese Witherspoon, Nexflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Attica Locke, and Tembi Locke attend Netflix's "From Scratch" Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)
Bela Bajaria, Zoe Saldaña, Reese Witherspoon, Nexflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Attica Locke, and Tembi Locke attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

When she’s not making a red carpet appearance in designer pumps, the actress is working on her own clothing line, Draper James, to create new collections that embody her own country style. She just released a new fall collection that features cozy sweaters and suede boots.

