Reese Witherspoon Masters Fall Style in Olive Green Plaid Dress for Draper James

Reese Witherspoon has a standout fashion moment while decorating her house for the fall.

The actress models her own fashion line while taking the first opportunity to get her house ready for autumn festivities. Witherspoon wore a black and green plaid dress featuring a mini v-neckline and an adjustable tied string waist detailing. The actress picked up a pair of auburn suede booties and a maroon waterfall cardigan to add to the look.

This dress was a part of Witherspoon’s clothing company’s Draper James newest fall collection coming out soon. The brand has three locations across the country located in Nashville, TN, Lexington, KY, and Houston, TX. She also works with Kohl’s to allow the rest of her fans to have access to the lines when they release.

Witherspoon wore her golden locks in a soft wave look and kept her makeup subtle with her infamous light pink lip.

The 46-year-old producer embodies her own southern style with her company’s collections. Witherspoon loves to wear colors and patterns all the time. The clothing line was founded in 2013 and named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon. ‘Draper James’ has every type of clothing from pajamas to date night outfits. The clothes represent American Southern style charm.

She will take every opportunity to wear a flowing dress, especially with pockets. Witherspoon loves to wear flats and sandals in the summer and a nice bootie for the colder months. The actress usually sports a soft wave hairstyle with subtle makeup.

PHOTOS: A Look at Reese Witherspoon’s Relatable Street Style