Reese Witherspoon Gets Fall Chic in Floral Dress & Suede Boots From New Draper James Collection

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to announce the launch of her clothing line Draper James’ new fall collection on Oct. 14. The “Sweet Home Alabama” actress modeled a couple of pieces from the new fall line to embrace the season.

For the first look, Witherspoon paired her collection’s Kacey Faux Wrap Dress in Garden Mum with the burgundy Marled Tuxedo Cardigan. The silhouette’s flutter cap sleeves were covered by the cardigan’s embroidered balloon sleeves and turtleneck. The actress accessorized with gold Tapered Croissant Hoops. She completed the look with brown suede Tegan Booties. The brown heels featured a pointed toe and a 3 ½ inch heel with a wraparound ankle strap.

For her second look, Witherspoon wore the Dottie Babydoll Dress in Zinnia. The navy blue floral dress featured a square neckline with wide-cut sleeves. She paired the dress with the Preston Ankle Strap Heels. The suede black heels featured a knotted bow with an ankle strap and a thick heel. The actress completed the look with gold drop earrings.

Witherspoon went with a vibrant monochrome look that is exclusively a part of her Kohl’s RSVP collection. The button-down long-sleeve dress featured a tied belt and tiered ruffled detailing. The actress paired the fuchsia Ruffled Mini Shirtdress with the matching Paloma Platform. The suede heel features an ankle strap with a twisted toe band. The actress accessorized with the quilted fuchsia Kiki Mini Tote Bag.

The actress launched her clothing line to create a collection that embodies her own country style. Witherspoon loves to wear colors and patterns all the time so her clothing line is filled with florals, plaids, and more Southern prints for every occasion. The clothing line was founded in 2013 and named after her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon. Draper James has every type of clothing from pajamas to date night outfits. Although the line is almost 10 years old, this is the first year that the brand will be featured in stores at 500 Kohl’s locations across the country.

