Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept MTV VMA Global Icon Award In ’90s-Grunge Trends

After giving two memorable performances dressed in grungy outfits, the Red Hot Chili Peppers headed received the award for Global Icon at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday in Newark, NJ. Each member gave heartfelt and emotional speeches.

The bassist of the band Flea was clad in a black maxi skirt and bright purple socks, which he paired with black and white athletic sneakers. His edgy ensemble was completed with a buzzed head dyed vibrantly in pink and green. Lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis wore a red mesh tee with black and yellow lightning bolt shorts. Kiedis’ onstage outfit was also completed with bright socks and black sneakers.

Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith, and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers onstage alongside Tommy Chong and Cheech Marinonstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Following up his bandmates, drummer Chad Smith donned a white sleeveless jumpsuit and a black baseball cap which he paired with red sneakers and matching sweatbands. Finally, guitarist John Frusciante dressed in spray painted slacks and a red and black long-sleeve flannel. Much like his bandmates, Frusciante also wore athletic sneakers in black and red.

The Global Icon Award “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape.” Foo Fighters were the recipients of the coveted title at the 2021 awards.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

