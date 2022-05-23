×
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Prince Harry in Cowboy Boots at Santa Barbara Polo Game

By Hanna McNeila
Rebel Wilson turned on her royal charm at the Santa Barbara Polo game yesterday.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress looked stylish as she posed with Prince Harry at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California. The star smiled for the camera in her racetrack best.

She looked dignified in a business-casual ensemble that featured a white ruffled shirt with a standing cape collar. She layered the shirt underneath a navy blue blazer. The double-breasted jacket featured three gold buttons that ran down either side. She added a casual flair to her formal attire with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans.

For accessories, Wilson added a new shade of blue to the look with her handbag. The star carried a sky blue bag with a gold and leather strap, a quilted outer and a large gold clasp at the front.

She matched the theme of the event with her footwear. On her feet, Wilson slipped into a pair of brown knee-high cowboy boots. The leather shoes featured a square toe and pull tabs at the sides.

Prince Harry played with his team Los Padres at the event. The team took home the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy at the end. In the photo, the royal wore different shades of neutral gray hues. On top, he wore a collard V-neck polo shirt with a pair of lighter colored trousers and New Balance 574 beige gray sneakers.

Meghan Markle attends a polo match for Prince Harry at the Santa Barbara Polo Club in Santa Barbara on May 22, 2022.
CREDIT: GP/Mega

Meghan Markle also made an appearance at the event to support her husband. She wore a black and white polka-dot blouse with a ribbon-lined neck and cuffed sleeves. She looked sleek and summery in a pair of flowy high-waisted white shorts and a black woven sun hat. She also wore a pair of round oversized sunglasses and diamond stud earrings.

Flip through the gallery to see Rebel Wilson’s style evolution over the years. 

Elevate your style this summer in these cowboy boots.

