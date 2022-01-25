×
Rebel Wilson Plays in Plaid Wearing a Balmain Bomber Jacket, Sheer Top, Leather Leggings and Booties

By Jacorey Moon
MEGA822497_016-head
Rebel Wilson: December 2016
Rebel Wilson: March 2017
Rebel Wilson: June 2017
Rebel Wilson: September 2017
Rebel Wilson plays with print in a jacket perfect for the winter months.

The “Pitch Perfect” star was spotted while out and about in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday in a Balmain tweed bomber jacket that had an entrancing red, black and white plaid print accented with big gold buttons. Underneath, she wore a black sheer top that helped streamline the outfit. On the lower half, she slipped on a pair of black faux leather leggings that added some edginess to her look. She accessorized with a black Scrunchie and a black large crocodile print tote.

Rebel Wilson, plaid, black booties, LA, Jan 24 2022
Rebel Wilson out and about in West Hollywood, Calif. on Jan. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
To finish off her attire, Wilson opted for a pair of black suede booties that featured a rounded toe with a chunky heel. The boot style is popular and functional during the season as the material provides warmth. Jordyn Woods and first lady Jill Biden have stepped out in block heeled ankle booties in recent weeks.

Rebel Wilson, plaid, black booties, LA, Jan 24 2022
A closer look at Rebel Wilson’s black booties.

This outfit aesthetic isn’t atypical of Wilson, as she has a penchant for black faux leather leggings and tweed pieces that refinement to her looks. She’s also not afraid to wear booties of all variations that offer an extra-chic touch while grounding her vibe. As the years have gone on, Wilson has worn pumps and sandals that ground her outfits while also adding her signature flair to her outfits. Wilson also has an affinity for slouchy T-shirts that incorporate catchy catchphrases from luxury fashion houses like Saint Laurent.

Wilson also created her own clothing line in 2017 that was plus-size inclusive titled X Angel and included a broad range of items like denim jackets, dresses and loungewear.

Flip through the gallery to see Wilson’s street style evolution over the years.

