Rebel Wilson Cheers on LA Rams in Gray Sweatshirt and Jeans at NFC Championship Game

By Aaron Royce
Rebel Wilson was sporty while taking in the NFC Championship game with friends yesterday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The “Pitch Perfect” star cheered on the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers in a light gray sweatshirt. Paired with blue jeans and a blue top, the set made for a comfortable and casual look. Wilson kept her accessories minimal, wearing a blue Rams baseball cap and waving a yellow flag in support of the team.

Rebel Wilson, LA Rams, San Francisco 49ers, football, NFC, game, baseball cap, jeans, blue jeans, sweatshirt
Rebel Wilson and her friends cheer on the Los Angeles Rams at the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on January 30, 2022.
CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, the “Cats” actress likely wore a comfy pair of sneakers. Athletic styles with mesh uppers and foam soles are common at sporting events, proving both comfortable and secure from lace-up silhouettes. Wilson often wears styles when off-duty or working out, from top athletic brands including Adidas and Nike.

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo. Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty. For workouts, she often wears colorful or neutral sneakers by Nike and Adidas. Aside from wearing sharp shoes, Wilson launched a collaboration with plus-size brand Angels in 2017 and previously released her own budget-friendly shoe line.

Click through the gallery to see Wilson’s street style evolution over the years.

