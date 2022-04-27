Rebel Wilson Pops in Green Plunging Dress With Sandy Pointy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson goes vibrant in green for her latest appearance. The “Pitch Perfect” star got spotted while arriving on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles wearing an elegant look.

Rebel Wilson arriving on the set of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on April 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For the outfit, Wilson wore an emerald green pleated midi dress that had long sleeves and plunging neckline.

A type of dress that can read casual or elegant, a midi dress is often defined as any dress having a hemline a few inches below the knee to a few inches above the ankle. Midi dresses were popularized in the 1940s as a medium between risque flapper-esque fashion and more conservative floor-length skirts.

Rebel Wilson arriving on the set of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on April 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Accessories-wise, she went with a black reptilian carryall tote bag that added a nice unifying feel.

Wilson opted for a pair of nude pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a pointed-toe design for a modern finish.

A closer look at Rebel Wilson’s nude pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Wilson’s style, she tends to gravitate toward sophisticated and refined silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a voluminous blue sequin-covered couture gown by Giambattista Valli that had a black tulle tiered skirt while attending the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in London. For shoes, she tends to wear pumps and sandals that give her outfit a sleek finish.

Wilson has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry and has even had her own plus-size clothing collection.

Click through the gallery to see Wilson’s street style evolution over the years.

Put on a pair of nude pumps for a streamlined finish.

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Varla Pump, $60.

To Buy: Sam Edleman Antonia Pointed Toe Pump, $150.

To Buy: Banana Republic Madison 12-Hour Pump, $79.