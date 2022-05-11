Rebel Wilson Plays ‘Prom Queen’ in Sleek Green Dress & Sharp Stiletto Heels for ‘James Corden’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rebel Wilson channeled her inner prom queen in a sleek gown with voluminous sleeves while promoting her new movie “Senior Year” last night on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with guests Rebel Wilson, Eugenio Derbez, and Joe Zimmerman. CREDIT: CBS

The 42-year-old sat down with Corden in a gorgeous green dress. The fitted silhouette featured a deep V-neck neckline with ruched-like detailing at her chest as well as balloon sleeves, which added a dramatic flair. Her gown draped down to her shins and included a slight slit at her upper thigh with a lime green lining that ran diagonally across one side of the dress’s seams.

In terms of her footwear, she kept it classic and slipped into a pair of sleek pointed-toe pumps. The dark-shaded shoes gave Wilson some height with their stiletto heel. She was joined by Eugenio Derbez and Joe Zimmerman.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress slipped into another green dress yesterday. For the “Senior Year” premiere in LA, she wore a more glam version of her dress on “James Corden.” The emerald green gown featured a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves. She also slipped into another pair of pointy pumps in the same shiny green color.

The silhouette is a go-to for Wilson when she is dressing up.

Rebel Wilson arriving on the set of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on April 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last month, the star stuck to her signature green color scheme. She sported a lighter shaded green dress with a loose fit and a pair of nude pumps with a sharp toe and stiletto heel.

