Rebel Wilson Bundles Up With Her Baby Girl in Oversized Outerwear & Versatile Boots

Rebel Wilson took a photo of herself swaddling her newborn daughter Royce Lillian, posting the moment on Monday before heading onto a plane on her Instagram with the caption, “Holiday time…let’s go! ❄️ R & R & R ❄️.” Wilson was bundled up for the occasion, fighting off the cold in boots.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress sported neutral layers, dressed down in a tan ribbed button up cardigan worn overtop a thinner white quilted jacket. Layering up still, the quilted jacket was styled overtop an oversized white hoodie. On bottom, Wilson wore white jeans with a slouchy fit that matched her cozy outerwear. Tying the outfit all together, the comedian wore aviator sunglasses with reflective yellow lenses and had her hair down in a casual straightened style.

Per the snowy weather, Wilson broke out tan ankle boots with a bulky appearance, reliable non-slip tread, and sleek lace-up detailing perfect for traversing winter weather or snapping mother daughter outfit photos.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

When it comes to shoes, Wilson favors sharp styles in neutral tones. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star can be spotted on the red carpet in pointed-toe pumps by Casadei, Givenchy, and Rupert Sanderson. However, she also favors affordable heels from labels like Aldo.

Wilson is also a fan of pointed-toe flats and loafers when off-duty. For workouts, she often wears colorful or neutral sneakers by Nike and Adidas. Aside from wearing sharp shoes, Wilson launched a collaboration with plus-size brand Angels in 2017 and previously released her own budget-friendly shoe line.

