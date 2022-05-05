Rachel McAdams Delivers Asymmetrical Style Twice With Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rachel McAdams arrived in style at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film faced two years of production delays due to the pandemic. The movie officially hits theaters on May 27 and includes a star-studded cast such as Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm.

McAdams looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. The Canadian actress graced the red carpet in a long-sleeve turtleneck dress by Alexander Vauthier. The garment was complete with pointy shoulder pads, ruched detailing on the bodice, a knee-high split and an asymmetrical hemline.

To keep things simple, the “Notebook” star pulled her blond hair up into a high ponytail and let a few strands frame her face. She opted for minimal makeup and accessories and only added a pair of stud earrings.

As for footwear, the “Mean Girls” actress rounded out her look with black sandals. The high heels featured a double strap across the toe and an asymmetrical strap that ran along the instep.

When it comes to fashion, McAdams tends to gravitate towards sophisticated and refined silhouettes. For example, she recently stepped out in a flowy white suit by Tory Burch and pumps for the 2022 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

