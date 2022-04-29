Rachel McAdams Means Business in White Tory Burch Suit & Pointy Pumps at CinemaCon 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rachel McAdams wins big in a standout look. The “Mean Girls” actress attended the 2022 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas last night and posed on the red carpet while wearing a chic ensemble for the festive occasion.

The awards show was created to put a spotlight on the achievements of actors and filmmakers. McAdams won the Vanguard award at the show for her contributions to the film industry due to films like “The Notebook” and “About Time.”

Rachel McAdams at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2022 in Las Vegas on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

For the outfit, McAdams wore a flowy white suit from Tory Burch. The jacket was semi-oversized and incorporated dark buttons down the middle. The piece also had touches of silk on the lapel for a tidy finish. Underneath, she went with a breezy white camisole that matched her suit and added another relaxed layer. Finally, the trousers of the suit were baggy, and the hems covered up most of her shoes.

Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet have overt nods to men’s suiting.

Rachel McAdams at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2022 in Las Vegas on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

McAdams accessorized with diamond-encrusted and metallic necklaces that added a touch of glitz and sparkle.

She grounded her attire with a pair of white pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a pointed-toe design for a sleek feel.

When it comes to her style, McAdams tends to gravitate towards sophisticated and refined silhouettes. For example, she usually shows up on red carpets wearing striking billowing gowns and relaxed suiting that shows her appeal for drama and uniformity. On the footwear front, she tends to make public appearances wearing pumps and heeled sandals that tie her looks together seamlessly.

