Rachel Brosnahan Soars in 6-Inch Pink Heels on Empire State Building With Orange Blazer Dress for Covenant House 50th Anniversary

Rachel Brosnahan had the honor of lighting the Empire State Building in New York City on Monday. The award-winning actress pulled the switch to light the 102-story building blue in honor of the 50th anniversary of Covenant House, which serves youth overcoming homelessness and human trafficking. Brosnahan serves a board member for the non-profit organization, which was originally founded in 1972.

The “Marvelous Ms. Maisel” star brightened up the event in an orange blazer dress. The suit jacket had structured shoulders, wide lapels, a pleated bodice and a slightly flared hem. She styled her brunette tresses in a low perky ponytail and swept her bangs to the side.

Rachel Brosnahan visits Empire State Building in celebration of Covenant House’s 50th anniversary in New York City on May 23, 2022. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

To keep things simple, the Golden Globe winner accessorized with yellow earrings and went with a soft glam makeup look and a berry pout. Brosnahan clashed colors by rounding out the look with pointy pink pumps. The suede silhouette had a scallop topline and sat on top of a 6-inch stiletto heel.

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps or platform heels from brands like Christian Loboutin Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Ankle boots by Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also one of her go-to styles for off-duty looks.

