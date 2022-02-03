‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Quinta Brunson Shines in Metallic Velvet Dress and Pointy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Quinta Brunson arriving to the set of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Feb. 02, 2021.

Quinta Brunson masters metallics. The “Abbott Elementary” star and creator attended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday in LA, where she was doing promo for the hit ABC series. Kimmel surprised her with a special guest, Mrs. Abbott, who was Brunson’s sixth-grade teacher and her inspiration behind the comedy.

When it comes to the outfit, Brunson donned a metallic velvet dress that featured a plunging neckline and a draped design that aligns with what’s on-trend. The garment also had a pink lining underneath that popped as Brunson carried the train of her dress. She accessorized with dangling silver earrings.

Quinta Brunson arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood yesterday. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Quinta Brunson’s black pointy pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To ground everything, Brunson opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps that helped to streamline her look.

Brunson’s fashion aesthetic consists of easy styles that place a focus on comfort and fit while also displaying her specific flair. For instance, on her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing supple leather pieces, printed separates and bodycon dresses that all feel functional yet very stylish. When it comes to shoes, Brunson tends to wear silhouettes like pumps, sandals and sneakers that all match her vibe and find off her ensembles nicely.

