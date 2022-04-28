‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Makes a Chic Statement in Structured Minidress & Pointy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Quinta Brunson makes a sleek statement in all black. The “Abbott Elementary” actress and creator attended “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City yesterday, where she talked about the success of her hit ABC television show “Abbott Elementary” and the inspiration behind it, and her terrifying magic run-in with David Blaine.

Quinta Brunson in a black dress and matching pointy pumps for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Also, the show’s musical guest for the night was the Grammy-award-winning artist Lucky Daye, who performed his smash hit “Over” from his album “Candy Drip.”

Brunson wore a black minidress that had white crystallized buttons and long sleeves for a tidy finish.

A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

She accessorized with a couple of gold rings, hoop earrings and a pair of sheer black stockings that tied her attire together perfectly.

Brunson elected to go monochrome and finished off her look with a pair of black patent leather pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and a pointed-toe design for a modern finish.

Lucky Date performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lucky Daye, on the other hand, went with a black and neon blue lit jacket that had an intricate and eye-catching pattern placed on the front that expounded on his arms. For the lower half, Lucky Daye opted for a pair of black leather trousers.

Lucky Date performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The musician slipped into a pair of black platform boots that elevated his appearance quite literally with some added height.

Lucky Date performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lucky Daye finished off his ensemble with sleek black sunglasses and gold jewelry and accessories.

