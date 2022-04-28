×
‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Makes a Chic Statement in Structured Minidress & Pointy Pumps for ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Jacorey Moon
Quinta Brunson makes a sleek statement in all black. The “Abbott Elementary” actress and creator attended “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City yesterday, where she talked about the success of her hit ABC television show “Abbott Elementary” and the inspiration behind it, and her terrifying magic run-in with David Blaine.

Quinta Brunson in a black dress and matching pointy pumps for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1641 -- Pictured: (l-r) Writer Quinta Brunson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Also, the show’s musical guest for the night was the Grammy-award-winning artist Lucky Daye, who performed his smash hit “Over” from his album “Candy Drip.”

Quinta Brunson in a black dress and matching pointy pumps for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022.
Brunson wore a black minidress that had white crystallized buttons and long sleeves for a tidy finish.

She accessorized with a couple of gold rings, hoop earrings and a pair of sheer black stockings that tied her attire together perfectly.

Brunson elected to go monochrome and finished off her look with a pair of black patent leather pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and a pointed-toe design for a modern finish.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1641 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lucky Daye performs on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Lucky Date performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lucky Daye, on the other hand, went with a black and neon blue lit jacket that had an intricate and eye-catching pattern placed on the front that expounded on his arms. For the lower half, Lucky Daye opted for a pair of black leather trousers.

Lucky Daye, all-black, neon blue lights, platform boots, april 27 2022, new york, the late show with jimmy fallon
Lucky Date performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The musician slipped into a pair of black platform boots that elevated his appearance quite literally with some added height.

Lucky Daye, all-black, neon blue lights, platform boots, april 27 2022, new york, the late show with jimmy fallon
Lucky Date performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lucky Daye finished off his ensemble with sleek black sunglasses and gold jewelry and accessories.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

