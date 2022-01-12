Queen Letizia Gets Down to Business in a Blue Coat, Pinstripe Pants and Matching Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Queen Letizia looks sharp and put together in her recent outfit. The Queen of Spain was spotted while attending a meeting with the board of Fundo Europeu De Desenvolvimento Regional or FEDER on Wednesday. For the occasion, the Queen donned a sleek consisting of a slightly oversized blue coat paired with black and white pinstripe pants.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends a Meeting with the Board of FEDER at FEDER Headquarters on Jan. 12, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Queen Letizia’s navy blue pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Shoe-wise, the Queen opted for a pair of navy blue suede pointed-toe pumps that had a scalloped edge around the toes of the shoes.

The Queen of Spain has a regal and elegant sense of fashion that’s both classic and timeless. When greeting her constituents, she tends to wear frilly dresses, intricate tailoring, structured separates and rugged activewear that helps her complete her job smoothly and efficiently. When it comes to footwear, Queen Letizia tends to opt for sandals, pumps and boots of all designs that help to round out her looks.

She has an affinity for supporting Spanish brands and designers who have a unique eye when it comes to garments or silhouettes. For example, in the past, she has worn shoes from labels like Magrit. When she does step out to more casual or dressed down moments, she wears edgy dresses and flouncy pieces that offer a nice touch of fun to her sartorial repertoire, and on her feet, she slides on shoes from labels like Manolo Blahnik and Uterqüe.

