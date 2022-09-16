Queen Latifah Upgrades Power Suit With Ombré Blazer, Sheer Pink Shirt & Stiletto Mules for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Queen Latifah put her own trendy twist on a traditional power suit while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday. The world renowned rapper and actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new Netflix film, “End of the Road,” opening a school in honor of her mother and her grandmother’s love for her CBS crime-drama series, “The Equalizer.”

Latifah was stylishly dressed for her appearance. The “Hustle” star wore a double-breasted ombré blazer that was decorated with a large flower on one side. The overcoat also had sharp shoulder pads, wide lapels and side slant pockets. Adding a Barbiecore element to her look, Latifah teamed the jacket with a pink sheer button-down shirt. She completed the look with satin wide-leg trousers that had a shining, silver finish when the light hits.

Giving her look a glamorous touch, the Emmy Award-winning entertainer accessorized with statement chandelier earrings and several midi rings. For glam, she went with winged eyeliner, a glossy pout and styled her hair in a high wavy ponytail.

Queen Latifah appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on September 15, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Completing, the “U.N.I.T.Y.” hitmaker’s look was a set of black leather mules. The shoe style had an open toe with a pointy outsole and was set on a small stiletto heel.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Queen Latifah appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on September 15, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

When it comes to fashion, Latifah has a personal aesthetic unlike no other. Over the years, Latifah’s wardrobe has changed just as much as her career, transitioning from Adidas tracksuits to chic, evening gowns and tailored separates. The multi-hyphenate favors various footwear styles like pointed-toe pumps, metallic sandals and trendy sneakers.

PHOTOS: Queen Latifah’s Sleek Style Evolution Through the Years