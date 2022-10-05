Queen Latifah Models Houndstooth Jacket & Spiked Chunky Loafers As She Remembers Pre-Fame Job on ‘Seth Meyers’

Queen Latifah met up once again with Seth Meyers yesterday on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The duo discussed her time working at a record store before she got famous, and the Oscar-nominated actress’ current role as Robin McCall in the crime television show “The Equalizer.”

Queen Latifah during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Oct. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

When it came down to what Latifah would wear, the star seemed to favor bold neutrals. The rapper was clad in an oversized white shirt layered underneath an equally large thick black and white houndstooth button-up with a distinctly frayed hem. Taking a chance, Latifah went for an edgy route, donning baggy black leather trousers with a glossy finish.

Latifah wore her hair back and out of her face, slicked into a perfect top knot. The “Ladies First” songstress accessorized with gilded shiny bracelets, a brooch, and chunk gold hoop earrings.

Latifah completed her look with chunky and shiny black loafers adorned with what appeared to be silver spikes. The footwear featured elevated soles that offered the Grammy Award-winning singer a small but mighty boost in height. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

When it comes to fashion, Latifah has a personal aesthetic unlike any other. Over the years, Latifah’s wardrobe has changed just as much as her career, transitioning from the more casual Adidas tracksuits to chic, evening gowns and tailored separates. The multi-talented public figure favors peep-toe and sky-high platform wedges from top brands like Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and Pucci. When off-duty, she can usually be seen in fashionable Nike, Prada, and Lanvin sneakers.

