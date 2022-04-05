Queen Latifah Takes the Set of ‘The Equalizer’ in Prada Sneakers That Come With Pouches

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Queen Latifah shows how to make wearing sneakers versatile. The “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper was spotted while on the set of her CBS show, “The Equalizer,” in a sporty-chic ensemble.

Queen Latifah on the set of “The Equalizer” in black Prada sneakers on April 5, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Latifah wore a slightly oversized gray blazer with zippered pockets on the arm and bodice that provided storage and eye-catching details. Underneath, she went with a yellow sweater that had a multicolored marble wash printed on the front and outlined in the same vibrant yellow. On the lower half, she wore a pair of black trousers that had matching square pockets.

The “Chicago” star accessorized with dangling silver earrings.

A closer look at Queen Latifah’s black Prada sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Latifah slipped on black Prada sneakers. The shoes had an almond-toe silhouette and incorporated rubber soles. The footwear also had a removable ankle strap with a zip pouch with the brand’s emblem placed on it and a platform height of approximately 1.5 inches.

The Prada Pocket High-Top Sneakers CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

When it comes to Latifah’s clothing aesthetic, she tends to gravitate towards casual and relaxed styles. For example, on her Instagram feed, she posted recent photos and throwbacks of her wearing printed outerwear, athletic tracksuits, slinky dresses and colorful separates. As for shoes, she usually wears sneakers, loafers, sandals and pumps that align with her sporty tastes.

The multi-hyphenated actress has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. Latifah created a clothing collection titled the “Queen Collection” in partnership with the Home Shopping Network. She has also starred in multiple ad campaigns for Covergirl over the years.

