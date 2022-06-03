Queen Latifah Pops in Hot Pink Bottoms With Sheer Cutout Leggings for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Arrival

Queen Latifah arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios yesterday ahead of a chic style transformation for a sit-down on the late-night show, where she discussed her role opposite Adam Sandler in “Hustle.” Latifah made her way to the entrance in Los Angeles aptly comfortable an all-black leisurely activewear outfit.

The Oscar-nominated star wore a cotton long-sleeve black top with a round neck. She paired it with black leggings — plain and simple, but always efficient. The leggings incorporated rectangular sheer cutouts across the front for enhanced breathability.

With a bare neck and wrists, Latifah chose a pair of large silver hoops and a white headband, to contrast her all-black attire. These simple choices altogether created a straightforward but still stylish outfit, that can be used for other settings as well.

Queen Latifah arrives for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in LA on June 2, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA A simple black tee and leggings can be worn for any aerobic activity as seen by Jennifer Lopez multiple times; they are also effective for running regular errands as well.

To also enhance this outfit, Latifah wore a pair of colorful sneakers from Loewes to bring this outfit around. A hot pink sole and a lime green heel brought the overall black outfit to pop.

The design of the sneaker and laces are white while the front of the shoe is black suede with nylon fusions — really creating a shoe that speaks for itself. Loewes sneakers are known for their prioritization of comfortability as the shoe is designed to be lightweight for better endurance. The brand epitomizes creativity, with many different styles and color waves to vary for different people.