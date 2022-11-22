Queen Latifah Puts Sporty Finish on Coordinating Suede Shirt & Pants With Nike Air Force 1 for ‘Drew Barrymore’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Queen Latifah took a casual approach to style while appearing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Nov. 21. The award-winning entertainer sat down with Barrymore to chat about some of her most iconic projects, including her Grammy-nominated album “Black Reign” and working with the cast of the 90’s hit comedy series, “Living Single.”

Latifah donned a maroon ensemble for her interview. The suede set consisted of a long-sleeve button-down shirt and matching pants. To take things up a notch, the “Just Wright” star accessorized with large door knocker earrings, a thick bracelet and a chunky midi ring.

For glam, Latifah went with soft dewy makeup and a neutral pout. She styled her hair in a chic top knot bun and left a few strands out.

Completing the world-renowned rapper’s look was the Nike Air Force 1 White/Light Bordeaux sneaker. The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 ’07, the b-ball OG that puts a fresh spin on the classic sneaker with stitched leather overlays, a padded low-cut collar and a full-length rubber outsole for traction and durability.

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Barrymore was sharply suited while on set. The talk show host wore a black oversized blazer jacket with matching wide-leg trousers. She complemented the ensemble with a white button-down shirt and coordinating tie. Rounding out Barrymore’s look was a towering set of black platform sandals. The padded leather silhouette had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a 6-inch rectangular heel.

When it comes to fashion, Latifah has a personal aesthetic unlike no other. Over the years, Latifah’s wardrobe has changed just as much as her career, transitioning from Adidas tracksuits to chic evening gowns and tailored separates. The multi-hyphenate favors various footwear styles like pointed-toe pumps, metallic sandals and trendy sneakers.

