Queen Latifah Bursts In Colorful Low-Cut Dress & Studded Wedges With a Pedi That Pops in Saint-Tropez at Mental Crisis Charity Event

The Aurora Institute launched its inaugural event honoring the first four Aurora Institute Prize winners, founded by tech entrepreneurs and investors Christian Angermayer, Louise Tabbiner and Henry Chalhoub. Queen Latifah was one of the many famous faces to support to event, which focuses on funding the world’s leading individuals and NGO’s dedicated to solving the mental health crisis.

The world renowned rapper and actress was a burst of color as she arrived at the Le Beauvallon in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 23. Latifah showcased her chic summer style in a sleeveless dress that was decorated with white, green, pink and navy blue stripes. The garment featured a low-cut V-neckline and an asymmetrical hem.

Queen Latifah arrives at the Aurora Institute inaugural event held at the Le Beauvallon in Saint-Tropez, France on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Aurora Institute

Queen Latifah attends the Aurora Institute inaugural event held at the Le Beauvallon in Saint-Tropez, France on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Aurora Institute

To amp up her look, the “Ladies First” hitmaker accessorized with pink shades, oversized hoop earrings and a gold chain. She opted for minimal makeup and pulled her hair back into a bun.

Completing Latifah’s look was a pair of black wedge sandals. The shoe style featured a wide leather strap across the toe and had stud details around the ankle and on the counter and sat on a woven wedge heel. Effortless summer outfits are taken to the next level when you finish them off with wedge sandals. They are the perfect shoe choice for someone that is looking for stability and the chunkiness that a platform shoe provides with more shape.

A closer look at Queen Latifah’s wedges at the Aurora Institute inaugural event in Saint-Tropez, France on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Aurora Institute

Queen Latifah at the Aurora Institute inaugural event held at the Le Beauvallon on July 23, 2022 in Saint-Tropez, France. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Aurora Institute

When it comes to fashion, Latifah has a personal aesthetic unlike no other. Her wardrobe has evolved from Adidas tracksuits to chic, evening gowns and tailored separates. For footwear, the multi-hyphenate favors various footwear styles like pointed-toe pumps, metallic sandals and trendy sneakers.

