Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear Sit Down For Tea in a Special Video Skit for the Jubilee Concert Party at the Palace

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Queen Elizabeth II still knows how to have fun, and she proved it Saturday night with a special skit in honor of her Jubilee Concert Party at the Palace.

Pairing up with the beloved children’s character Paddington the bear, Her Majesty filmed the video skit ahead of the celebratory night. Sitting down at a table with the children’s book character, she was shown drinking tea and sharing the bear’s favorite marmalade sandwiches. In conversation, Paddington praised Elizabeth for all she had done for the country, congratulating her on her Jubilee.

For tea, the Queen wore a yellow and blue floral dress with a modest neckline, long sleeves and a comfortable fit. The royal made the most of her collection of important antique jewelry, accessorizing the dress with stacked pearls, a sparkling diamond broach, and simple pearl earrings. The Queen also carried a black leather bag with a gold clutch where she kept her marmalade sandwich for later.

Related Kate Middleton Shows Off Another Colorful Look At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Alicia Keys Storms the Stage in Black Cape Dress With Gold Shoulders at Jubilee Concert Party at the Palace Diana Ross Delivers Drama & High Notes in Voluminous Tulle Dress & Hidden Heels at Jubilee Concert Party at the Palace

Queen Elizabeth II has always favored a modest but refined style of dress, opting for classic silhouettes but choosing bright colors to make her sartorial statement. Whether it’s her own Jubilee or a royal affair, the royal knowns what works for her and often chooses one singular color for her entire ensemble, matching her hat to her shoes and gloves and everything in between. While the Queen seems to prefer a comfortable flat, she has on special occasions opted for a sensible heel.

The royal’s floral dress in the video proves that the 96-year-old monarch still knows how to take a fashion risk and look elegant while doing it.

The video ends with the pair being called to the concert with the sound of cheering fans.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.