Queen Elizabeth II Makes A Surprise Appearance In A Regal Green Outfit At The Platinum Jubilee Finale

Queen Elizabeth may have been absent from the Platinum Jubilee concert last night, but she made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the final day of celebrations in her honor on Sunday.

Waving to her legions of well-wishers, the monarch, 96, made sure to stand out, opting for an entirely green outfit. She wore a bright green double crepe wool dress and coat with gold buttons by her dressmaker Stewart Parvin and topped things off with a matching hat courtesy of Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

Queen Elizabeth ll wore a bright green double crepe wool dress and coat by her dressmaker Stewart Parvin. CREDIT: MEGA

The Queen, who was joined by her family, also her signature donned pearls, a sparkly bow broach and white gloves. While her shoes were hidden by the balcony, it’s likely that she was sporting simple black pumps with a low heel, her go-to.

The monarch is seen on the balcony of the palace with Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Geroge. CREDIT: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth ll gives a wave to all her well-wishers on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee in her honor on June 5, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that includes celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.

Scroll through the gallery to check out some of the Queen’s best style moments through the years.