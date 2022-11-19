Queen Consort Camilla is Off to the Races in Forest Green Coat & Equestrian-Inspired Suede Boots During Ascot’s November Racing Weekend

Camilla, the Queen Consort, presented prizes during Ascot’s November Racing Weekend in Ascot, England on Saturday. Staying warm, the royal family member bundled up in colorful outerwear and the perfect fall boots.

Camilla, Queen Consort attends Ascot’s November Racing Weekend at Ascot Racecourse on Nov. 19, 2022 in Ascot, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla’s fall-ready ensemble consisted of an off-white blouse which she layered underneath a forest green four-button topcoat. The details were the real show-stoppers in her ensemble, the wife of King Charles III layered on Kate Spade bracelets, dangling pearl earrings, and a horseshoe brooch, perfect for the day’s events, embellished with crystals and jewels. On her head, Camilla wore a grey fur-trimmed hat, keeping herself warm from the top of her head down to her feet.

Camilla, Queen Consort attends Ascot’s November Racing Weekend at Ascot Racecourse on Nov. 19, 2022 in Ascot, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of brown suede boots that resembled riding boots, the style adorned with free-flowing tassels that further evoked those equestrian vibes. Her close-toed set featured tall uppers — appearing to either be a knee-high or over-the-knee silhouette — with a stretchy texture, allowing for greater movement throughout the day. Block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height finished the set, providing it with a practical height boost that was ideal for navigating the outdoor terrain. The style is a go-to for the fashionable royal, especially on outings during the colder months.

Camilla, Queen Consort attends Ascot’s November Racing Weekend at Ascot Racecourse on Nov. 19, 2022 in Ascot, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

