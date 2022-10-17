Queen Consort Camilla Greets Dua Lipa in Lace Midi Dress & Block Heeled Pumps at the 2022 Booker Prize Ceremony

Queen Consort Camilla stepped out in style for the 2022 Booker Prize for Fiction ceremony at Roundhouse in London today. The senior royal is set to present this year’s Booker Prize for Fiction following a reception and dinner at the evening event.

Queen Camilla greeted organizers, short-listed authors, contest judges, and performers at the celebration – including Dua Lipa. The pair shared a sweet moment together while chatting briefly at the affair.

Queen Consort Camilla arrives for the 2022 Booker Prize for Fiction presentation ceremony at the Roundhouse, on Oct. 17, 2022, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla looked effortlessly chic for the occasion, arriving in a black lace dress by Fiona Clare. The piece had a round collar and pleated hem. To further elevate the moment, the new queen complemented her look with sheer tights, dangling diamond earrings and a beaded bracelet.

Finishing Camilla’s look was a set of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a round toe and sat atop a chunky block heel. Dark-pointed pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to their durable construction.

Dua Lipa was also dressed in all-black attire. The “Levitating” singer wore an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress from Burberry’s spring 2023 collection.

Queen Consort Camilla meets singer Dua Lipa at the 2022 Booker Prize for Fiction ceremony at the Roundhouse, on Oct. 17, 2022, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort has frequently worn Sole Bliss and Chanel’s block-heeled pumps in a range of neutral hues, as well as navy and pink tones, over the years for formal occasions. In winter months, these are occasionally swapped for knee-high suede or riding boots; all are often worn with single-toned outfits, similar to her predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla’s style is also punctuated by her extensive handbag collection, which primarily features clutches and top-handle bags by Chanel, Fendi and Demellier London.

