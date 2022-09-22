Priyanka Chopra Is Business-Ready in Royal Blue Yuzefi Suit & Glossy Pumps at the 2022 Fast Company Innovation Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was business-ready in a royal blue suit for her speaking engagement at the 2022 Fast Company Innovation Festival.

The actress and philanthropist wore a royal blue blazer and suiting pants from Yuzefi, paired with a black camisole underneath, and glossy black heels. She accessorized with two thin gold bracelets, one on each arm, gold hoop earrings, and a multicolored lapel pin.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks onstage during The Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 on Sept. 22, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fast Company

For beauty, Chopra Jonas opted for a professional, conference-ready look with rose pink lipstick, light blush, and eyeliner on her top lids to make her eyes pop. She parted her hair down the middle and let her wavy hair rest past each of her shoulders.

She worked with stylist Maeve Reilly to select the look from Yuzefi. Reilly has also worked with other talents including model Winnie Harlow, Leni Klum, and Ashley Graham.

(L-R) KC Ifeanyi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Actor, Producer, Philanthropist, and Anthony Russo, Director, Producer; Cofounder, AGBO, speak onstage during The Fast Company Innovation Festival – Day 3 on Sept. 22, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fast Company

Chopra Jonas is personally known for her love of bold colors. In August she was spotted leaving Catch in LA with her husband Nick Jonas wearing a coral-colored matching skirt and top set. This past June, she donned a bronze sequin gown for the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala.

Aside from her work in fashion and film, Chopra Jonas is also an activist for many causes. She spoke at the UN General Assembly this week regarding Climate Change. Chopra Jonas will also be starring in the upcoming new sci-fi drama TV series “Citadel” on Amazon Prime Video.

PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra’s Most Glam Fashion Moments to Date