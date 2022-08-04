Priyanka Chopra Swaps Towering Heels For Sock-Sneakers to Visit Ukraine Refugee Families in Poland With UNICEF

Priyanka Chopra had fun with the refugee families in Poland, as she played several games with the children on Wednesday. The actress has a long-standing association with UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador. Chopra’s trip will focus on bringing awareness to the thousands of men, women and children who has been displaced due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chopra swapped her usual glamorous attire for a casual look during the visit. The “Quantico” alum wore a black short-sleeve UNICEF T-shirt with black pants. The slim-fit bottoms hemmed around her ankles, but had a loose fit which allowed for movement while playing with the children.

Priyanka Chopra meets with refugee families in Poland who fled war in Ukraine on August 3, 2022. CREDIT: UNICEF/MEGA Chopra styled her hair half up, half down and let two strands of her bangs frame her face. The “We Can Be Heroes” star complemented her casual ensemble with a bright hoodie that she tied around her waist and a black leather backpack.

Sticking to a comfortable vibe, the actress completed her look with black Puma sneakers. The sleek shoe style had an almond-shaped toe that was embossed with the German brand’s signature logo and was set on a white outsole. It was an intelligent choice for Chopra to wear the sock0sneakers because they maximized on support and still emphasized style. The sneakers had an all black front with a white toe, and a letter engraving on the side of the shoe.

Priyanka Chopra meets with refugee families in Poland who fled war in Ukraine on August 3, 2022. CREDIT: UNICEF/MEGA Chopra describes her style as classic and chic. She lives for a cozy piece, but is very fond of flowy dresses, edgy swimsuits, dashing outwear and oversized tailoring. On the footwear front, the entertainer will likely reach for height-defying heels, square-toe sandals, sleek pumps, pointed-toe boots and trendy sneakers.

