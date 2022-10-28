Priyanka Chopra Blossoms in Pink Floral Dress & Sparkling Paris Texas Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Priyanka Chopra brought florals to fall.

The “We Can Be Heroes” actress went out to eat with her family in New York City yesterday and decided to do so in a colorful style. Chopra wore a pink Giuseppe Di Morabito fitted midi dress with an orange rose pattern all over the dress.

She paired the vibrant look with an orange leather Parisa Wang crossbody handbag that featured a gold-linked chain. Chopra added a silver-toned wrap-around watch bracelet and sparkling rings to complete the outfit.

Priyanka Chopra seen leaving with family at Catch Steak for dinner on Oct, 27. 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA For her footwear, the singer slipped into a pair of bright orange Paris Texas embellished suede mules. These $645 heels are covered in Swarovski crystals. The pointed-toe mules featured a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The Hollywood embellished suede mules from Paris Texas CREDIT: MyTheresa

Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe variety recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

Priyanka Chopra seen leaving with family at Catch Steak for dinner on Oct, 27. 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Chopra was styled by Maeve Reilly who also works with Megan Fox, La La Anthony, and Winnie Harlow.

The actress kept her dark brown hair in a soft wave style with her glowing makeup featuring winged eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Priyanka Chopra seen leaving with family at Catch Steak for dinner on Oct, 27. 2022. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA Chopra’s classical style is filled with chic pieces like flowy dresses and blazer suits. She does love a cozy sweater or dress from time to time. Chopra likes to keep herself updated in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at fashion week events for designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, and Kate Spade. The “Baywatch” actress has also been the face of many campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Bvlgari. For footwear, Chopra usually goes for square-toe sandals or sparkling 6-inch heels in the summer and leather pointed-toe boots for the colder months.

