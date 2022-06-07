Priyanka Chopra Puts Trendy Finish on Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Breezy Blouse With White Sneakers In Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Priyanka Chopra made a fashionable departure out of her hotel in Paris today. The Indian actress hit the streets in a breezy summer ensemble. Chopra showcased her sensational style sense in a floating button-down cream shirt. The long-sleeve number featured a plunging V-neckline and oversized cuffs with slits near the wrist.

She tucked her top into a matching form-fitting high-waist skirt. The garment had a thigh-high center split and slightly ruffled hemline. To add a glamorous touch to her outfit, the “Quantico” alum accessorized with sleek tan frames and carried her essential items in an emerald green square handbag. Chopra also added small hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

Priyanka Chopra leaves her hotel in Paris on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Minimal makeup with her signature neutral pout was her glam of choice, while her long lustrous wavy locs cascaded down her back. She gave her street style look an edgy finish with white sneakers. The classic shoe style featured a solid round toe and chunky outsole. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Priyanka Chopra spotted out and about in Paris on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, the model describes her style as classic and chic. She lives for a cozy piece, but is very fond of flowy dresses, edgy swimsuits, dashing outwear and oversized tailoring. On the footwear front, the “We Can Be Heroes” star will likely reach for height-defying heels, square-toe sandals, sleek pumps and pointed-toe boots

