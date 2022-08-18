Priyanka Chopra Slips on Crystal-Embellished Mules & Midi Skirt With Nick Jonas on Date Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Priyanka Chopra gave a vibrant summer outfit a glamorous touch while out for dinner with her husband Nick Jonas. The sought-after celebrity couple was spotted leaving Catch LA in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday night.

The Indian actress showcased her chic style sense in a coral-colored matching set. Chopra’s ensemble consisted of a sleeveless crop top that had ruched detailing throughout. She teamed the statement piece with a midi skirt that had a fitted bodice, draped sash at the front and a billowy asymmetrical hemline.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spotted leaving Catch LA in West Hollywood, CA on August 17, 2022.

The “Baywatch” star swept her dark tresses to the side and styled it in loose curls. Chopra rounded out the look with a quilted white mini handbag by Bulgari and neon green french tip nails.

Jonas was casually dressed for the date night, pairing a sheer cream button-down shirt that was decorated with a floral print. The sheer top also had a faint striped pattern to it with a pocket on the left side of his chest. The “Jealous” singer kept the shirt open sporting a white T-shirt underneath with a thin chain hanging from his neck. Jonas teamed the tops with brown trousers and sleek leather shoes.

Chopra slipped into Gianvito Rossi’s Crystal Clear Metallic Mule Sandals. Retailing for $1,095, the eye-catching style features a pointy open toe, wide band upper and a 4-inch stiletto heel. Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhance your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Chopra and Jonas are known for being a stylish duo. The pair never shies away from making bold style statements. The couple has put their exquisite fashion taste to use and invested in a fashion brand together. The two are now partners and investors of the luxury ski and surf clothing brand Perfect Moment.

Slip into a pair of clear mules this summer.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Ariella Mule, $118.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Aldo Annabrilden Heels, $70 (was $95).

CREDIT: Bloomingdales

To Buy: Good American Cinder-F-cking-Rella Mules, $195.