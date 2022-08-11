Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Denim-Clad Pose in New Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Ad Campaign

Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star.

In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women.

In the first two reels on her Instagram, Chopra plays with her pockets, giving a sultry commercial vibe in a crisp white button-up shirt, dark wash Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, and black heeled sandals. Gold jewelry, including a ring, bracelet, and large hoop earrings, accent the full look.

In the static photo post, Chopra’s hair is windblown, and she gives an elegant commercial smile, wearing a grey ribbed cuff sleeve sweater paired with Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ Amanda Pull On jean, a high-waisted belt loop-free jean in a dark wash. The $29.95 style appears to master both fit and comfort.

Although the campaign doesn’t put heavy emphasis on Chopra’s footwear, the brief scene of her in a black heeled sandal shows how these dark wash jeans are great for those who prefer fashion choices in a clean, neutral palette. These are jeans for dressing up or dressing down, as evidenced by Chopra’s option of heels and shots of her even being completely barefoot. Famed celebrity stylist Law Roach styled the campaign.

In addition to her acting and philanthropic work, Chopra is also considered an absolute “It Girl” by the fashion industry. She’s regularly on best-dressed red carpet lists and even once starred in a 2008 Indian Hindi-language drama film titled “Fashion.”

