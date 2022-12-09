Priscilla Presley Brings Medieval Glamour in Hooded Chainmail Dress & Leather Boots to Celine’s Winter 2023 Show With Austin Butler

Priscilla Presley made a rare appearance at Celine’s winter 2023 fashion show at the historic Wiltern theater in Los Angeles yesterday. Presley sat front row in a fitting arrangement next to “Elvis” star Austin Butler. The chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises dressed in a chic all-black ensemble and daring black boots for the occasion.

The star was clad in a sparkling chainmail mesh dress with an asymmetrical hem and hooded detailing. The rather medieval style was layered overtop a classic black dress. The businesswoman carried a black leather purse situated with a gold chain strap and coordinating gilded hardware.

Priscilla Presley attends Celine show at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

In a similar all-black ensemble, Butler wore a sharp black leather jacket which he layered overtop a black tee making the actor. Butler donned black straight-leg trousers, rounding out the look. His shoes weren’t visible.

Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler attend Celine show at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

When it came down to footwear, Presley sported slouchy black boots, that appeared to be a knee-high style, sporting sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height.

Priscilla Presley attends Celine show at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for CELINE

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

READ: See how Muccia Prada created the looks for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”