Priscilla Presley Brings Medieval Glamour in Hooded Chainmail Dress & Leather Boots to Celine’s Winter 2023 Show With Austin Butler

By Amina Ayoud
Priscilla Presley made a rare appearance at Celine’s winter 2023 fashion show at the historic Wiltern theater in Los Angeles yesterday. Presley sat front row in a fitting arrangement next to “Elvis” star Austin Butler. The chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises dressed in a chic all-black ensemble and daring black boots for the occasion.

The star was clad in a sparkling chainmail mesh dress with an asymmetrical hem and hooded detailing. The rather medieval style was layered overtop a classic black dress. The businesswoman carried a black leather purse situated with a gold chain strap and coordinating gilded hardware.

Priscilla Presley attends Celine show at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.
In a similar all-black ensemble, Butler wore a sharp black leather jacket which he layered overtop a black tee making the actor. Butler donned black straight-leg trousers, rounding out the look. His shoes weren’t visible.

Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler attend Celine show at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.
When it came down to footwear, Presley sported slouchy black boots, that appeared to be a knee-high style, sporting sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height.

Priscilla Presley attends Celine show at The Wiltern on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

READ: See how Muccia Prada created the looks for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

